H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.8790, with a volume of 7832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

H World Group Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 575.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

