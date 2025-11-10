The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SHW opened at $339.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

