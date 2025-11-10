Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $67.5760, with a volume of 6319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,060,000 after buying an additional 333,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

