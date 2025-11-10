ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 206,421 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,421 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $486,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

