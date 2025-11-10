Contrasting CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Acadia Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $399.33 million 6.60 $21.65 million $0.12 167.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBL & Associates Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust.

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.43% 2.57% Acadia Realty Trust 4.21% 0.63% 0.36%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Acadia Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

