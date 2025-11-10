Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $12.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%.The business had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

