Reviewing OSR (OSRH) & Its Rivals

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OSR to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OSR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -12.19% -8.18% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSR and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR N/A -$2.41 million -0.59 OSR Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 92.80

Risk and Volatility

OSR’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OSR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OSR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 52.68%. Given OSR’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of OSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OSR peers beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.