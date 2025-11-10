Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.7750, but opened at $25.10. Omron shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 3,232 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Omron had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Get Omron alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Omron Stock Down 6.3%

About Omron

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.