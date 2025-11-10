Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.94.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.58. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $397.33 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.