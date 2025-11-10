Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astrana Health traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.9610. 77,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 345,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Astrana Health during the second quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health Trading Down 5.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.