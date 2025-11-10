Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astrana Health traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.9610. 77,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 345,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astrana Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Astrana Health during the second quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

