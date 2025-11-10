Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) versus Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 1 6 3 0 2.20 Nabriva Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spruce Biosciences and Nabriva Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $176.38, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -177.45% -118.06% Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Nabriva Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 12.42 -$53.04 million ($86.21) -1.42 Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 0.00 -$57.19 million ($19.20) N/A

Spruce Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

