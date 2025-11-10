Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.