Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
