LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Raised to $10.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LFST has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LFST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,524,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,970,305.05. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $18,213,249.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,324,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,623,678.79. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

