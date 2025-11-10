Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

