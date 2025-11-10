Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Stock Position Reduced by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,819 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DFAS opened at $67.61 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

