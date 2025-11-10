Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1,470.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

