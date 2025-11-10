iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

