Timonier Family Office LTD. Sells 4,458 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Timonier Family Office LTD. decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.