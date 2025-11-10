Generation Investment Management LLP Invests $304.28 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 567,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,277,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after buying an additional 290,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $708.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.40. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

