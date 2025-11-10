Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 254,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $19,366,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $19,753,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 193,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,186,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HDB opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

