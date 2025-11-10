Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $62.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,492.54. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

