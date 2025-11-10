ProShare Advisors LLC Has $145.26 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,572 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $145,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 43,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $182.15.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

