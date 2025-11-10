Wealth Forward LLC Has $18.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wealth Forward LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 12.3% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Forward LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,688,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $337.40 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.09.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

