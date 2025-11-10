Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Retirement Solution LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Retirement Solution LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $74.93.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

