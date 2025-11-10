175,049 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

