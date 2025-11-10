Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 52,512 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $144.59 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.