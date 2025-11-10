Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5T Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

JMOM opened at $67.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

