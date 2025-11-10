S&CO Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,968,000 after buying an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ KMB opened at $103.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

