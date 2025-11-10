Insider Buying: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Director Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Capps bought 1,600 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $106,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,523.40. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 293.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Integer by 220.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.