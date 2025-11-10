Integer (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Diron Smith Acquires 1,116 Shares

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP Diron Smith bought 1,116 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.19 per share, with a total value of $74,984.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,228.62. The trade was a 16.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Integer Price Performance
NYSE ITGR opened at $69.29 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 20.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Integer
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.