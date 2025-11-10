Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Director Acquires $525,334.88 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 29,008 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 251.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

