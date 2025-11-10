S&CO Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,600 Xylem Inc. $XYL

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $151.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

