Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a £150 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a £145 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £142 to £145. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2025 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a £145 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £115.12, for a total transaction of £1,100,892.56. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

