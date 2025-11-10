iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $174,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

