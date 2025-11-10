S&CO Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,241 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

