Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $65.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

