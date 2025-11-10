Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stake Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after buying an additional 2,373,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,144,000 after buying an additional 545,775 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

