Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Holdings Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $457.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.58. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

