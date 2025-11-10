Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

