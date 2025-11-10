Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Argus from $238.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

NET opened at $242.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $87.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of -798.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $766,590.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,010,643.05. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $2,118,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,141,595.77. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

