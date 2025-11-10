Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) versus Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Financial Contrast

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Tian Ruixiang”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.85 $17.61 billion $2.13 6.99 Tian Ruixiang $5.86 million 3.57 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.60% 1.07% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

