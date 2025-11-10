Wall Street Zen Upgrades Enersys (NYSE:ENS) to Strong-Buy

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enersys in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enersys by 626.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

