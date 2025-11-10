Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) COO Purchases $32,755.00 in Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) COO Robert Gleeson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,510. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Weis Markets Price Performance
Shares of WMK stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.45.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.
Weis Markets Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
