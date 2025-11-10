Insider Buying: ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) insider Hanny Johanna Kemna bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £120,000.
ASA International Group Trading Down 2.7%
ASA International Group stock opened at GBX 179 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.07. ASA International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 and a 12 month high of GBX 230. The company has a market capitalization of £176.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69.
ASA International Group Company Profile
As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASA International Group
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.