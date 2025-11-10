Insider Buying: ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) insider Hanny Johanna Kemna bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £120,000.

ASA International Group Trading Down 2.7%

ASA International Group stock opened at GBX 179 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.07. ASA International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 and a 12 month high of GBX 230. The company has a market capitalization of £176.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Get ASA International Group alerts:

ASA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.