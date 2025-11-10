Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,128,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,320,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 327,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 372,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

