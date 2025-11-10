American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $49.9250, with a volume of 718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHR. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

