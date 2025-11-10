Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $703,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 131,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 375,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

MOAT opened at $99.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

