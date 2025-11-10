Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after acquiring an additional 578,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

