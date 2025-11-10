Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Shares Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 3.6% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $64,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $76.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

