Future Fund LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $330.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.